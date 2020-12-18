4:03 p.m., JOHNSTON — Staff Sgt. Gary Buford of Bells, Tennessee, and his fellow soldiers discuss a training exercise at the Sustainment Training Center at Camp Dodge. Soldiers from across the country come to the center to study maintenance, logistics and medical practices.
All wear masks. "It's like wearing a (armored) vest overseas," Maj. Sterling Montgomery says, "you just get used to it."
4:10 p.m., DAVENPORT — Miguel Chavez and his Kansas-based crew have been laying internet infrastructure in the Quad Cities for a year.
Shouting over the duet of jackhammer blasts and a train whistle, Chavez says they are scheduled to spend another 18 months working for MetroNet on the banks of the Mississippi.
Wearing masks and spreading out don’t get in the way of the job, he says, standing over one hole and pointing to another down the street.
“We spread our guys out, and I told them they need to wear masks all the time,” he says. “We know there were a few guys working in South Dakota who got the COVID."
4:41 p.m., WEST BURLINGTON — Darcy Lumbeck, Carlee Brown and Whitney Finley finish up one of their last clinical nursing tests before taking their state certification written and skills exams later this month.
They and other certified nursing assistant students would normally complete their clinical hours in nursing homes, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, they’ve had to rely on Southeastern Community College’s Simulation Center for lessons.
4:44 p.m. — The sun sets across most of Iowa.
4:50 p.m., DAVENPORT — From scurrying servers to bustling diners, passersby could easily think nothing has changed at Baked Beer & Bread in the Village of East Davenport’s historic shopping district.
But capacity has gone from about 120 to 60, says general manager Tara Bebber, and each one of those socially distanced tables must be sanitized between seatings.
The precautions are producing return customers, she says, but business still is down by more than 50%, even during the holiday season.
“After 30 years in the bar and restaurant business, including massive bars in Nashville, I thought I could find a solution to every problem presented to me,” she says. “COVID stopped me in my tracks.”
Bebber loses sleep thinking about the health and livelihood of her employees.
“Every single day this weighs on me. Financially, emotionally and physically, I feel it,” she says.
“People say Iowa is open but, if you’re doing it right, you’re still hurting.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!