4:03 p.m., JOHNSTON — Staff Sgt. Gary Buford of Bells, Tennessee, and his fellow soldiers discuss a training exercise at the Sustainment Training Center at Camp Dodge. Soldiers from across the country come to the center to study maintenance, logistics and medical practices.

All wear masks. "It's like wearing a (armored) vest overseas," Maj. Sterling Montgomery says, "you just get used to it."

4:10 p.m., DAVENPORT — Miguel Chavez and his Kansas-based crew have been laying internet infrastructure in the Quad Cities for a year.

Shouting over the duet of jackhammer blasts and a train whistle, Chavez says they are scheduled to spend another 18 months working for MetroNet on the banks of the Mississippi.

Wearing masks and spreading out don’t get in the way of the job, he says, standing over one hole and pointing to another down the street.

“We spread our guys out, and I told them they need to wear masks all the time,” he says. “We know there were a few guys working in South Dakota who got the COVID."