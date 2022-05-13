 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4. Second drive-thru Kick Serve Coffee under construction in Moline

A second Kick Serve Coffee location is under construction at the corner of 37th Street and Avenue of the Cities in Moline. The owners, Jackie and Tom Slininger, of Moline, opened their first tennis-themed coffee and energy drink shop in May of 2020. 

Tom Slininger said he and his wife purchased the land in December, and hope to open the new, larger, location by the end of June. 

The Sliningers met playing tennis at the Quad City Tennis club, and the two's love of tennis and coffee inspired the idea for the business and its menu, which features drinks like the Ace, Slice, Twist Serve, and Keys (named after Rock Island pro tennis player Madison Keys). 

