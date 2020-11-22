4 tips for keeping spirits bright

“As we approach the holidays, and all the expectations that come with them, it’s worth remembering that in life you can’t control everything,” Dr. Allen Lycka, co-author of "The Secrets to Living a Fantastic Life," said.

Here are a few ways to lessen the pain of what happens to us through positive actionable steps that include:

Practice the power of gratitude. With all the negative things that 2020 brought — a pandemic, social unrest, a divisive election — it’s easy to forget the many things you can be thankful for, Lycka said.

“Giving thanks for what we have and for the people in our lives, and realizing that this is something that will bring us joy changes your perception,” he said.

"We all need to press pause, reflect, and be grateful. Practice this regularly and experience a radical change in your life.”

Indulge in self-compassion. Showing compassion for others is wonderful, but it’s also important to show yourself compassion if you feel you failed to meet other people’s holiday expectations, or if world events cause you more worries than you can handle, Lycka said.