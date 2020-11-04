49ers close facility after Bourne's positive COVID-19 test

The absence of Bourne and Aiyuk are the latest blows to an already thin receiver group. Aiyuk is second on the team with 28 catches for 371 yards and two TDs, and Bourne is the third-leading receiver with 25 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle leads the team in receptions but is likely out for the season with a broken foot. Samuel is out this week with a hamstring injury and Richie James Jr.'s status is in doubt because of a sprained ankle.

The Niners also released 2018 second-round pick Dante Pettis earlier this week, leaving Trent Taylor as the only wide receiver on the active roster with a catch this season.

San Francisco also could call up receivers from the practice squad with Kevin White, River Cracraft and Chris Finke all options.

The positive test came just days after the 49ers played at Seattle. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that general manager John Schneider has been in touch with the Niners and acknowledged some concern.