5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $1,194,500

Meandering streets and lush landscaping welcome you to this one-of-a-kind home. A grand foyer gives way to a chandelier-bedecked great room flooded with natural light. Masterfully crafted wainscoting, crown molding, wood floors, custom cabinetry, window seats, built-ins and unique hardware are hidden in plain sight throughout this classic yet inviting home. A sprawling kitchen stretches out from an oversized island to a dining area that opens to a covered deck. The master suite features cathedral ceilings, soaking tub, rain shower and heated carrera marble flooring. A spacious staircase winds away from the dining area to the finished lower level. 3 large bedrooms, full bath, wet bar, billiard room, exercise room, and an additional four-car garage under main level garage or work shop complete this home. Experience this master piece today located in The Woodlands with a neighborhood pool, two stocked lakes and walking trail. Visit us today! CLOSING NOT TO OCCUR PRIOR TO FALL 2022.