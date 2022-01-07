Meandering streets and lush landscaping welcome you to this one-of-a-kind home. A grand foyer gives way to a chandelier-bedecked great room flooded with natural light. Masterfully crafted wainscoting, crown molding, wood floors, custom cabinetry, window seats, built-ins and unique hardware are hidden in plain sight throughout this classic yet inviting home. A sprawling kitchen stretches out from an oversized island to a dining area that opens to a covered deck. The master suite features cathedral ceilings, soaking tub, rain shower and heated Carrara marble flooring. A spacious staircase winds away from the dining area to the finished lower level. 3 large bedrooms, full bath, wet bar, billiard room, exercise room, and an additional four-car garage under main level garage or work shop complete this home. Experience this master piece today located in The Woodlands with a neighborhood pool, two stocked lakes and walking trail. Visit us today! CLOSING NOT TO OCCUR PRIOR TO LATE 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $1,350,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Davenport man is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly punching a man several times in the head on Christmas Eve.
- Updated
Jake and Courtney Eikenberry, owners of the Freshii franchise in Bettendorf, have announced via Facebook and Instagram that the business will …
- Updated
The Quad-Cities has had its share of great coaches. When you think of those, the first that come to mind are usually in football or basketball.
- Updated
A $315,000 lawsuit settlement between the City of Rock Island and a woman who was injured in car crash was officially signed and notarized Monday.
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District canceled classes for Monday because illness led to a shortage of bus drivers. Classes are expected to …
A look at the best school district in each state.
- Updated
Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites, like the one at Genesis West, are packed with people seeking tests
Quad-Cities Republican chairs recall Jan. 6 insurrection differently, mirroring the divide in the party
- Updated
The reaction by local Republicans to last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol largely reflected divisions in the party nationally.
- Updated
In the trailer home Katherine and Rob Whitlow share with their five children in Port Byron, Illinois, sits a couch that has seen better days.
- Updated
SPRINGFIELD — Minimum-wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordab…