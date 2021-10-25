 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $414,900

New Price! Pleasant Valley schools. 3,600 sq. ft. of living space. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge eat-in kitchen plus formal dining room. Family room with built-in bookcases & fireplace. Hardwood floors in entry foyer and kitchen. Main floor laundry room. Spectacular 2 story high entry foyer. Rec room, bath and 5th bedroom w/egress window + storage room in lower level. Insulated 2 car garage w/ bump-out storage area. Shady, fenced Backyard. Great space for outdoor entertaining: 12x15 deck & 18x12 patio. New Roof in 2020. Radon system. Sump pump w/battery backup. The $40 monthly HOA fee includes 2 private neighborhood pools, basketball and pickle ball courts and playgrounds. Irrigation system seller has not used, not warranting.

