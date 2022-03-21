Amazing 5 Bedroom 3 car garage home that sits on nearly .5 of an acre has over 3700 finished square feet and is within PV School district. The large living room opens into the formal dining room. Off the dining room is the updated (2017) eat-in kitchen that has under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, and updated lighting. Off the kitchen is the family room that has new carpet (2022) and a cozy fireplace. The 3 seasons room adds great additional space and could be an easy conversion into a 4 seasons room. Rounding off the main floor is a large laundry room and a 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 large bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. The master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling and a walk-in closet. The master bath is gorgeous with its updated tiled walk-in shower. the finished basement adds a rec room, a 5th non-egress bedroom, an additional full bathroom, and plenty of room for storage. Outback you will find a HUGE fenced yard with a spacious wood deck. Update sheet attached.
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $450,000
