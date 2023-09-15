Beautiful home in the Highlands subdivision with walking distance to Hopewell elementary. This home offers over 3,100 finished square feet, 5 bedroom, 4 bathrooms, 2 story open foyer with a finished walk out basement and fenced in backyard. Main level has Brazilian cherry floors, all kitchen appliances are a few years old and newer granite countertops and backsplash. Upstairs you will love the spacious master suite with whirlpool tub/walk in closet.