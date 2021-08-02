5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $530,000

This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom Bettendorf 2 story is just what you have been waiting for! Plenty of space with over 4,500 square feet finished. This home is surrounded by mature tree's and located on a a cul de sac. Kitchen has newer appliances, island with breakfast bar, and pantry. Off the kitchen are formal and informal dining spaces. Large stone fireplace in the 2 story great room. Main level laundry. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms with a spacious master suite with nice walk in closet, and full bathroom. The finished basement offers rec room, 5 bedroom, 6th bathroom, wet bar area, and ample storage space! Roof 2021. This beautiful home is a must see. Schedule your private showing today!