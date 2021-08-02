 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $550,000

GORGEOUS open flr plan with handscraped hardwd flrs and TONS of NATURAL LIGHT throughout main level! Over 4,200 fin. sq ft w/ ALL the upgrades! 9 ft ceilings on main & Basement! STYLISH Kitchen features HUGE "hidden" walk-in Pantry, quartz counters, & tile backsplash! Built-in locker system leading from the garage. Beautiful CUSTOM mantel & stone gas fireplace w/ built-ins surrounding Wet Bar in Great Rm! Sunroom opens to EXPANSIVE patio & flagstone firepit that overlooks nicely landscaped, vinyl fenced LEVEL yard! AMAZING Master Suite w/ double walk-in tile shower, tray ceiling, & spacious CUSTOM walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry with utility sink! Impressive NEWLY finished Basement w/ Wet Bar boasting quartz counters, coffered ceiling & beverage cooler, Rec Rm with tray ceiling, 5th BR, full Bath, & finished secondary Office (formerly was storage area). 3 car attached, heated Garage. Walk to PV's Hopewell Elem & conveniently located near dining, shopping and I-74 & I-80 entrances!

