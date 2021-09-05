 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $565,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $565,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $565,000

Gorgeous 1.5 story in Old Hunter Woods. Five bedroom home with the possibility of a 6th bedroom upstairs in the bonus room, just add a closet. Exterior is exceptionally maintained & includes an irrigation system. Enter the home & you'll find it exceptionally maintained as well. Complete with a main floor master suite with jetted tub & double vanity. The main floor features beautiful wood flooring, wainscoting in the formal dining room, white trim throughout, built-in cabinets in the office, vaulted ceilings and transom windows. All appliances stay. The backyard is accessible from the kitchen to the deck & the stunning patio, all surrounded by mature trees.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
Local News

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News