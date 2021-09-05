Gorgeous 1.5 story in Old Hunter Woods. Five bedroom home with the possibility of a 6th bedroom upstairs in the bonus room, just add a closet. Exterior is exceptionally maintained & includes an irrigation system. Enter the home & you'll find it exceptionally maintained as well. Complete with a main floor master suite with jetted tub & double vanity. The main floor features beautiful wood flooring, wainscoting in the formal dining room, white trim throughout, built-in cabinets in the office, vaulted ceilings and transom windows. All appliances stay. The backyard is accessible from the kitchen to the deck & the stunning patio, all surrounded by mature trees.
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District board voted Monday night to terminate a teacher's contract.
- Updated
A Davenport woman died this weekend after an UTV crash in rural Scott County Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
The beach is still dry, but other parts of the restored lakes at West Lake Park are taking on water.
What's going up? Davenport's rental prices. And if you are a low-wage earner, you might not be able to keep up.
- Updated
When thinking about a move from the Illinois Quad-Cities to the Iowa side, Rachel Pitchford imagined she'd live in a newly constructed, loft-s…
- Updated
A global pandemic upended business and public plans in the last year, but that hasn't stopped businesses and retail stores from opening or exp…
- Updated
Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter has filed a gender discrimination complaint against three city officials.
- Updated
There are no ICU beds available at Genesis Health System's hospitals in Silvis and Davenport . And it isn't easy finding ICU beds in many places across the country.
- Updated
Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.
- Updated
Nathan Gomez Soliz is being remembered as a talented musician and composer and the best kind of friend. Gomez Soliz, 32, died of COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity-Rock Island on Saturday.
- Updated
A shots-fired investigation early Sunday led to the arrest of a Davenport man on charges of selling methamphetamine and “crack” cocaine, Daven…