Bettendorf Iowa Real Estate for Sale in Pleasant Valley School District! High Quality Builder Built 2 Story Home with: Master Bathroom Bliss includes Large Walk-In Tiled Shower, Dual Dinks, Soaker Tub, & 11 x 9 Walk-In Closet, 18 x 5 Front Entryway, Spacious 7 x 4 Walk-In Pantry, 5 x 4 Office Nook Off Kitchen, Bluetooth Speakers in Lights in Kitchen, Dovetail / Slow Close Kitchen Drawers, 6 x 3 Kitchen Island w/ Outlets, Quartz Countertops, Subway Tiled Backsplash in Kitchen, Farm Style Kitchen Sink, Dual Ovens, Induction Stovetop, Office has Wainscoting, Built-In Speakers in Rec Room, 5 x 5 MudRoom with Locker System & Charging Station, True 9' Ceilings in Basement, Rec Room has Built-In Speakers & Screen for Projector, Zoned Heating & Cooling, HVAC Heat Pump for Energy Savings, MASSIVE 4 Car Garage, HUGE 38 x 15 Concrete Patio with 14 x 12 of it Covered with Ceiling Fan, & LARGE 29 x 6 Front Covered Patio! Don't Miss Out on this Beauty!! 1st Open House Sunday 9/26!
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $579,900
