5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $589,900

This is your opportunity to own a lovely 5 bedroom 4 bath 3 car garage ranch style home that boasts over 3600 finished square feet and is located in the PV School District. The main floor features a beautiful dining room that opens into the spacious great room with a gas fireplace, cathedral ceilings and built-ins. Off the great room is the "open" eat-in kitchen that provides many cabinets and plenty of counter space. The 4 seasons room is a great addition and provides access to the refinished deck with low maintenance decking. The Master bedroom includes a large bathroom with a separate walk-in shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Two additional large bedrooms finish off the main floor. The finished walkout basement is a huge bonus. it includes a vast rec-room with a gas fireplace, two additional bedrooms, a 3rd full bathroom, and plenty of space left over for storage.