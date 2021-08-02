5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $645,000

Well maintained two story home in popular Century Heights lot on almost .6 acres. The main floor walks into a two story great room with wood floors. The kitchen features double oven and overized island that overlooks great room with full stone fireplace and large dinette. Huge walk in pantry! The fully finished walk out basement is complete with fireplace, huge bar with granite, garden garage and 5th bedroom and bathroom. The master suite is complete with separate sinks, tile shower with dual heads and massive is and her closets. New roof. Seller is a licensed Realtor in The State of Iowa.