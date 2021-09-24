 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $659,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $659,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $659,900

Over 4600 SQ/Ft of living space and situated in Exclusive Stoney Creek North Subdivision, this Immaculate 5 Bedroom 5 Bath home sits on a private and spacious 0.93-acre lot with an irrigation system and numerous mature trees. As you step inside you will immediately notice the large open, well-lit foyer; beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room, office and family room, fresh paint and new carpet. The basement features walk out access to a large flagstone patio area with accent lighting and large screen projector system which is wired for audio 7 channel surround sound. This quiet neighborhood has low Scott County taxes and golf cart access to Davenport Country Club. Garage works wall accessories do not stay.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News