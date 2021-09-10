Situated in Exclusive Stoney Creek North Subdivision, this Immaculate 5 Bedroom 5 Bath home sits on a private and spacious 0.93-acre lot with an irrigation system and numerous mature trees. As you step in side you will immediately notice the large open, well-lit foyer; beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room, office and family room, fresh paint and new carpet. The basement features walk out access to a large flagstone patio area with accent lighting and large screen projector system which is wired for audio 7 channel surround sound. This quiet neighborhood has low Scott County taxes and golf cart access to Davenport Country Club. Garage works wall accessories do not stay.
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $680,000
