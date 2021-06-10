Amazing plan from Tom Murrell Homes! Over 4,200 total finished square feet! This fantastic 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has everything you expect from Tom including 10’ main level ceilings, custom-built cabinets and quartz countertops, huge hidden walk-in pantry, large storage closet on the MAIN level, built-ins galore, oversized office/dining/flex room, 17X10 basement bar and the sought after master suite which features a 19X17 bedroom with beamed ceilings, 15X11 bathroom with slipper tub and huge multiple head shower as well as the 26X12 master suite island closet! Some features for this plan include a 4-season room, walkout basement, split 4-car garage (24X23 & 26X18), many ceiling treatments & wainscoting, and a 16X11 2-story entry! Go ahead and look around, you won't find better quality, size and innovation for this price! Pictures are from similar home and finishes are preliminary, call for more details. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $775,000
