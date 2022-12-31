Fantastic 4000+ sq ft home with 18ft great room & window lined fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with large snack bar, informal dining & walk in pantry. Tray ceiling and fan with mood lighting accent the awesome first floor master with walk in tiled shower, private tub, & huge walk-in closet. Nice mudroom with space for everyone. 3 car garage with rough-in for gas heater. Upstairs boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 more full baths and a bonus room for hobbies, office or playroom and LAUNDRY! What a great way to keep dirty clothes upstairs! The basement is to die for with large rec room, the 5th bedroom and 5th bath. Upstairs den could be 6th bedroom. Entertain at the wet bar/kitchen with walk out basement. Plenty of storage in this smart home with 2x4 walls & 5-star energy rating. Interior photos are of a similar home at 301 Madison. Taxes are LOWER in Riverdale!
5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $874,900
