5 Bedroom Home in Camanche - $373,000

Five bedrooms + open concept kitchen, dining and living room + 2 car attached garage + 2 full bathrooms on the main floor + 3/4 bathroom in basement + mostly finished basement + patio + low traffic location in Camanche = A brand new home to tour! Blueprint is attached. All measurements are approximate and to be verified by buyer

