5 Bedroom Home in Coal Valley - $309,900

Custom ranch situated on a very private wooded lot. Full, finished walkout basement with full kitchen, full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and a large family room area that could be in-law suite! On main level there are 3 bedrooms, open floorplan with great room, dining room and gourmet kitchen with granite & cherry cabinets. New stainless steel appliances in 2020-2021. New furnace, A/C and H2O heater in 2020, leaf filter guards 2021, new roof 2011, new landscaping 2020, remodeled master bath, maintenance free deck 2020. Extra insulation in walls & attic, Solar shield in attic. Come see this beautifully maintained home! Over 3300 square feet finished!

