Sunny windows, spacious, updated, warm woodwork and a surprising open feel to the common areas in this classic beauty. This house is fully updated and ready to be your new home. 5 large bedrooms, 2 updated baths, replacement windows, a large front porch and 2 decks to relax on with friends and family. Possible mother in law's quarters or rental apartment (great income opportunity!) on the first floor if you don't need all the space for your household. Extra wide lot with large side yard. Schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $158,000
