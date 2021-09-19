Situated on a very quiet street, this fantastic 5BR, 3BA Split Foyer with covered front porch feels like home the second you walk through the door. The living room features cathedral ceilings & a bay window that lets in lots of natural light. The spacious kitchen has a peninsula, lots of counter space, new refrigerator '18, & is open to the dining room. Dining room has sliding glass doors leading to the large composite deck (new '20). You will love the huge, fully fenced backyard and level lot. On the main level you will also find a sizable primary bedroom with a private bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. On the lower level there is an inviting family room with fireplace, 2 non-comforming bedrooms and a full bathroom. Also on the lower level is the laundry room & additional storage space. 3 new toilets ('21), washer ('20), garage door ('19), water heater ('17), lower level carpet & laminate ('13), gutter guards ('13), basement waterproofing ('08).
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $230,000
