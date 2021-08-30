5 bedroom home with 2.5 baths, framed rough-in in the basement for an additional bath adjacent to the rec room. All bedrooms are on the upper level. Spacious fenced-in yard with a heated pool & pool shed. Per sellers, all new flooring on the main level along with new light fixtures & paint. Newer roof, siding, windows, A/C, furnace, & sump pump with battery back-up. "Ring" warning system stays with the property for doors & windows. There is a balance of an AHS warranty including pool through December 2021.
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $279,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former president of the Quad Cities Hockey Association is suing after he was suspended for two years from participating in the association.
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
- Updated
The Scott County Sheriff's Office has identified the LeClaire woman who was severely injured in a crash Tuesday morning as 43-year-old Megan Marie Wentland.
- Updated
A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for multiple child abuse charges.
- Updated
A northwest Davenport church embroiled in a years-long property tax dispute must pay tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes, a Scott County District Court judge recently ruled.
- Updated
A Davenport man was convicted Tuesday by a jury for strangling a 74-year-old man and stealing his car in January 2020.
- Updated
A LeClaire woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The boy died in Indiana after being kept in a semi-trailer truck with his mother's boyfriend.
- Updated
Inside the scam that has politicians calling for resignations and investigations.
- Updated
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.