5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $279,000

5 bedroom home with 2.5 baths, framed rough-in in the basement for an additional bath adjacent to the rec room. All bedrooms are on the upper level. Spacious fenced-in yard with a heated pool & pool shed. Per sellers, all new flooring on the main level along with new light fixtures & paint. Newer roof, siding, windows, A/C, furnace, & sump pump with battery back-up. "Ring" warning system stays with the property for doors & windows. There is a balance of an AHS warranty including pool through December 2021.

