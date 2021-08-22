5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $32,900

5 Bedroom home ready fro a quick rehab. Has great rental opportunity. Prperty has been winterized. Home is sold in as is condition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
5 Bedroom home ready fro a quick rehab. Has great rental opportunity. Prperty has been winterized. Home is sold in as is condition.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cost to extend a floodwall and build a workout room at Modern Woodmen Park required under a new lease agreement with the owners of the Quad Ci…
The Davenport Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.
The Iowa football team's first break of the season is a tough one, the loss of a player who has the second-most returning starts on the offensive line, senior Kyler Schott.
Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer has been asked to resign by county board members following the theft of $115,000 from an email scam through the auditor's office.
An idyllic Sunday evening on the Mississippi River at LeClaire one year ago ended with the deaths of two people and the devastation of several…
Mike Lindell will be the featured speaker at the Sept. 11 "A Call to Remembrance" in the Adler Theatre.
A corrections officer in the Scott County Jail was assaulted by two juvenile inmates and sustained minor injuries.
A Bettendorf man was sentenced to 30 months of probation Monday for attempted child abduction.
A Davenport police officer shot at an attacking dog Tuesday, according to a press release from the Davenport police department.
The man, who died at home, is the youngest recorded COVID-19 death in the Quad-Cities, since Scott County doesn't report the ages of its deceased.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.