Offered BELOW APPRAISED VALUE! This Magnificent McClellan Heights home has been updated from top to bottom while keeping all of its charm! Come feast in this STUNNING Chef's kitchen with an enormous island, granite countertops, high-end Thermador appliances. Main floor also boasts a beautiful great room, formal dining room with tons of natural light, updated half bath and den which could easily be converted for a main floor laundry. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, including a spectacular new master suite complete with sitting room, walk-in closets, spa-like master bath. 2nd master suite with full bath and sitting area, two additional spacious bedrooms and another full bath complete the second floor. Third floor bedroom/craft room. Basement newly finished to include rec room, non-conf. bedroom, 1/2 BA and laundry room. Relax with 2 decks, patio and large garden to enjoy. Zoned heat/air. Furnace 2020, roof 2018.
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Bettendorf restaurant owner allegedly set off the security alarms in his own restaurant on purpose.
- Updated
Alexa Sheeder died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
- Updated
A Davenport man was arrested after he allegedly entered someone's residence and rummaged around for children's dirty underwear.
- Updated
The Iowa football team's first break of the season is a tough one, the loss of a player who has the second-most returning starts on the offensive line, senior Kyler Schott.
- Updated
The woman who died early Sunday in a crash in Rock Island has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner.
- Updated
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — At about 2 p.m. Thursday, you might have had a hard time convincing Aaron Judge that he wasn’t in heaven.
- Updated
The Eldridge city administrator has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a "confidential personnel matter." She formerly served in Moline and Geneseo.
- Updated
A Bettendorf massage therapist has had his license suspended for three years after he allegedly fondled a client's breasts during an appointment.
- Updated
A Davenport man was arrested early Friday morning after reportedly leading Bettendorf police on a high speed chase.
- Updated
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Davenport Southeast All-Star team is one victory from the mecca of Little League baseball.