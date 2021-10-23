Curb appeal galore, 4 stunning front gable peaks, stone accents, vinyl shakes, friendly front porch. Dramatic interior 9ft tall ceilings and staircase to balcony overlooks kitchen/great rm. Big food prep center island with seating. 1st floor master suite w/bath & walk-in closet. Upstairs 4 big bedroom's all with walk-in closets plus 2 added full baths. Interior decor selections are amazing. One of the principles of C&L Plaza LLC is a licensed REALTOR in the State of Ia. Take advantage of the Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption Program.
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $434,900
