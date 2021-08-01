Offered BELOW APPRAISED VALUE! This Magnificent McClellan Heights home has been updated from top to bottom while keeping all of its charm! Come feast in this STUNNING Chef's kitchen with an enormous island, granite countertops, high-end Thermador appliances. Main floor also boasts a beautiful great room, formal dining room with tons of natural light, updated half bath and den which could easily be converted for a main floor laundry. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, including a spectacular new master suite complete with sitting room, walk-in closets, spa-like master bath. 2nd master suite with full bath and sitting area, two additional spacious bedrooms and another full bath complete the second floor. Third floor bedroom/craft room. Basement newly finished to include rec room, non-conf. bedroom, 1/2 BA and laundry room. Relax with 2 decks, patio and large garden to enjoy. Zoned heat/air. Furnace 2020, roof 2018.
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $439,900
