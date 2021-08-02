 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $599,900

Stunning 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom one owner Jersey Farms 2 story! Over 4,200 square feet finished! This home is perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the upper composite deck, covered patio below, basketball court and half acre corner lot. Built in speakers. Main level has two story great room, two staircases, main level laundry, nice size office with beautiful built in's, formal and informal dining spaces. Kitchen ha stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & granite countertops. Upstairs has 4 good size bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Master suite has vaulted ceiling, steam shower in master bathroom & walk in closet. Finished walk out basement offers theatre area, wet bar, 5th bedroom & additional full bathroom. 3 car heated garage with new garage doors and epoxy floor! Roof 2019. Call for your private showing today!

