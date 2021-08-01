As seen in the New York Times! Check out our new virtual tour! 2.5 hours from Chicago! Do you like historic homes with all the modern conveniences and move in ready? Do you like summer parties on the private patio serving vegetables from the garden? Do you want to walk to the East Village and downtown Davenport? Historic Roland Harned house, designed in 1902, renovated with great attention to detail maintaining charm and now over 6,000 SF of living space. Roland's house includes working pocket doors, stained glass windows, fireplaces, oak with walnut inlaid floors, modern kitchen with custom cabinet design and granite counters, the original butler pantry with copper sink, 3 season porch, river views, central air and many more amenities. The bedrooms (5+) are spacious & the bathrooms have all been upgraded. The 3rd floor is very modern with an open floor plan & exposed brick chimney. The private yard has been landscaped with various gardens. The house also has a 2+ garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $699,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DNR says bobcats aren't interested in adults — but watch your kids and pets.
- Updated
Several would-be developers have looked at the vacant stone building near the foot of Centennial Bridge on Gaines Street and considered trying…
- Updated
Since the cameras went live in March, nearly 40,000 fines have been levied totaling $2,749,775.
- Updated
While answering a call for assistance late Wednesday night, Davenport police officers encountered an armed person, prompting a standoff at a r…
- Updated
Davenport police said Friday that all four victims had suffered non-life threatening injuries but one was still in serious condition.
'This is a forgotten land': Davenport renters forced to vacate substandard housing confront city officials
- Updated
For nearly two years, Davenport renters have lived in apartment buildings infested with mold, mildew and bed bugs, with leaking roofs and plum…
- Updated
Four people — three adults and one juvenile — were seriously wounded in a rolling shooting Thursday in the area of West Locust and Pacific str…
'They're not living like this. So why should we?': Davenport renters detail years of landlord neglect
- Updated
Living conditions at the Crestwood Apartments have gotten so bad, renters face an uncertain deadline as to whether they will have to relocate to new housing as city officials determine whether sufficient repairs have been made to what has clearly become substandard housing in the Quad-Cities.
- Updated
Scott County Sheriff’s investigators on Wednesday released the name of the motorcyclist killed Tuesday in a crash in the 4400 block of State S…
- Updated
A rural Scott County man is charged with shooting and wounding the father of a woman with whom he was having a domestic dispute Saturday night…