5 Bedroom Home in De Witt - $196,900

5 bed - 2 bath - 3 car garage in DeWitt. This is a great opportunity to be close enough to walk to the pool, fitness center, park, elementary school, doctors' offices! Corner lot. Three bedrooms and a bathroom on the main level. Additionally, there are two more bedrooms and another full bathroom in the basement (one bedroom non-conforming). Beautiful floors in the basement rec room, bedroom and laundry room. Deck and patio outside for entertaining or just enjoying. Fenced in yard. Did I mention 3 CAR GARAGE?!? Come see this house today!