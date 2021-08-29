 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $424,900

This is just what you have been waiting for! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom just like new construction Eldridge ranch! Open concept main living area with tray ceiling & gas fireplace in the great room. Nice size eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet space, large breakfast bar, granite countertops, appliances stay! Main level laundry. Attached, over sized 35x24 3 car heated garage! 3 large bedrooms on the main level. Master suite features walk in closet, lit tray ceiling, double vanity, & walk in tile shower! Recently finished basement (2021) has a large rec room with built in speakers, wet bar with granite counter tops, office space, and 2 additional bedrooms & 3rd full bathroom, plus plenty of storage space! This home has a large fully fenced yard with stamped concrete patio & pergola. North Scott Schools! This is a must see and wont last long!

