BACK ON THE MARKET BUYERS FINANCING FELL THROUGH! Situated on 2.15 acres with pond, this home has been beautifully renovated. Kitchen has Hanstone quartz countertops, all new cabinetry, high end stainless appliances and large island breakfast bar. Master has large walk-in closet and extra large bathroom with walk-in shower. Living room has 40,000 BTU fireplace that regulates the temp in winter. There is a 48x24 garage, over an acre of dog fencing with remotes, and natural gas line for grills and fire tables. Furnace, A/C, water heater, plumbing, wiring, decks and roof all new 2016/2017. New carpet in main floor bedroom and back family room.
5 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Deere and Co. workers are expected to walk out if no deal is reached Wednesday.
- Updated
The Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that a Scott County man who was shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday night died from his injuries.
- Updated
As John Deere union workers mull their first strike since 1986, some report dissatisfaction with working conditions and their union representa…
- Updated
In Bettendorf, developers have taken steps to prepare land across from the TBK Bank Sports Complex for a major expansion.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
Even though he retired from John Deere 25 years ago, Morrie Unterschiedt couldn't stay away from the picket line.
- Updated
A former Eldridge police officer, arrested in September for sexual abuse of a minor, resigned the night before he was arrested. He wasn't asked to resign, but did so of his own accord, according to the police chief.
- Updated
Mike Dahl woke up Thursday morning and headed to work at the John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Milan. But he stopped at the entrance.
- Updated
UAW and Deere and Co. could not come to an agreement before a midnight deadline. It's the Quad-Cities' largest strike in a generation.
- Updated
The Pleasant Valley School Board met Monday and quickly became a forum on the issue of masking students in the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. There appeared to be little common ground.