 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $465,000

5 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $465,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $465,000

BACK ON THE MARKET BUYERS FINANCING FELL THROUGH! Situated on 2.15 acres with pond, this home has been beautifully renovated. Kitchen has Hanstone quartz countertops, all new cabinetry, high end stainless appliances and large island breakfast bar. Master has large walk-in closet and extra large bathroom with walk-in shower. Living room has 40,000 BTU fireplace that regulates the temp in winter. There is a 48x24 garage, over an acre of dog fencing with remotes, and natural gas line for grills and fire tables. Furnace, A/C, water heater, plumbing, wiring, decks and roof all new 2016/2017. New carpet in main floor bedroom and back family room.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News