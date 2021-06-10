5 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $469,900

Welcome to the newest exciting breakthrough in home ownership - Portico Homes by Jim O'Neal of O'Neal Builders. This two story Concord model is a 2,940 SF beauty with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with finished lower level. Features include a large kitchen with sit under island overlooking a spacious family room. Enjoy family meals in the dinette area. Relax in the great room or enjoy the serenity from the back patio. The flex room/study in the front makes for a perfect escape. On the second floor and situated privately at the back of the home, the master retreat features a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity sinks, and a tile shower. Three large additional bedrooms share the hall bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor by the bedrooms. Additional features, include kitchen Quartz countertops w/ tiled subway backsplash, fireplace in living room, and custom tile shower in master bathroom, tall ceilings & 2x6 super insulated walls. Agent Interest. View More