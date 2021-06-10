Welcome to the newest exciting breakthrough in home ownership - Portico Homes by Jim O'Neal of O'Neal Builders. This two story Concord model is a 2,940 SF beauty with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with finished lower level. Features include a large kitchen with sit under island overlooking a spacious family room. Enjoy family meals in the dinette area. Relax in the great room or enjoy the serenity from the back patio. The flex room/study in the front makes for a perfect escape. On the second floor and situated privately at the back of the home, the master retreat features a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity sinks, and a tile shower. Three large additional bedrooms share the hall bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor by the bedrooms. Additional features, include kitchen Quartz countertops w/ tiled subway backsplash, fireplace in living room, and custom tile shower in master bathroom, tall ceilings & 2x6 super insulated walls. Agent Interest. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two Davenport men were arrested early Tuesday morning for stealing catalytic converters off of cars in a parking lot on Brady Street.
The woman accused of shooting a woman to death in the Davenport Chuck E. Cheese claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing hearing. Her sentencing has been delayed as a result.
- Updated
Judge Henry Latham said he is not comfortable moving forward with the sentencing of a Davenport woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese, after she reportedly claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing investigation.
- Updated
A bicyclist struck and killed Thursday by a speeding motorist was the third cyclist fatality in Quad Cities in the last month. Local bike shop owners say drivers need to be more attentive.
- Updated
A 74-year-old Bettendorf man is facing charges that he improperly touched a child.
North Scott schools took new books about diversity off the shelves. Superintendent says review process wasn't followed
- Updated
North Scott schools kept new books about diversity and inclusion off the shelf after the superintendent said some weren't what he expected, and because the formal review policy wasn't followed.
- Updated
The prjoect, if East Moline is selected, would bring in 10,000 jobs to a 2,000-acre site, chamber officials told city councilors.
- Updated
A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday by a speeding motorist in a red SUV at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue, near Runge Mortuary and …
- Updated
An early morning shooting Sunday on the top floor of the Redstone Parking Ramp, 129 N. Main Street, damaged the Skybridge and the Figge Art Mu…
- Updated
A Davenport man who was arrested in April for allegedly operating a drug house failed to appear in court Thursday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
- Updated
Davenport police investigating death of woman