5 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $480,000

Situated on 2.15 acres with pond, this home has been beautifully renovated. Kitchen has Hanstone quartz countertops, all new cabinetry, high end stainless appliances and large island breakfast bar. Master has large walk-in closet and extra large bathroom with walk-in shower. Living room has 40,000 BTU fireplace that regulates the temp in winter. There is a 48x24 garage, over an acre of dog fencing with remotes, and natural gas line for grills and fire tables. Furnace, A/C, water heater, plumbing, wiring, decks and roof all new 2016/2017. New carpet in main floor bedroom and back family room.