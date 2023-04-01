Beauriful house located on a dead end road. There are no houses on your right. A very private wooded lot. Gorgeous garage door and covered porch out front. Back yard deck as a pergola and stairs down to a patio and hot tub. This home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths and one bedroom is being used for an office and another for an exercise room. Nice large foyer opens to big kitchen and great room with fireplace. Enjoy the view of the woods from the bay window. Kithcen and family room have double trey ceilings with pantry and snack bar. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances, quartz counter tops and subway tile back splash with engineered wood floors. First floor laundry. The large main bedroom/bath has double sinks and walk in closets and a beautiful walk in shower. Lower level has huge rec room 2 bedrooms, full bath and 2 storage areas. Great home. Put it on your list to show.