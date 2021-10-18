 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $149,900

Must see this spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Moline. You will love the eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, beautiful ceramic floor, backsplash and black appliances that stay with the home. Enjoy the large family room in the finished basement. You will love the NEW 22 x 24 detached 2 car garage. Sump pump replaced in 2021. Must see in person to appreciate all this home has to offer!

