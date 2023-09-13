Rare opportunity to own a home originally conceived by an understudy of Frank Lloyd Wright. The home fits gracefully into a 1.75 acre lot with 3-season views of the Mississippi River. Home's design presents two wings flanking the main living spaces. Kitchen was a full remodel in '12, features plenty of counter space for someone who loves to cook, two large window walls looking out to the greenspace surrounding the home. The luxurious kitchen has plentiful cabinets, a walk in panty, Jenn air gas cooktop, stacked double oven & a defining center island. Skylights in both the dining room & primary bedroom bring in light, adding warmth & dimension. Light filled living area opens to a large outdoor patio flanking the inground pool (to be opened after an offer is accepted for inspection). Center large entertainment space offers ample room for gaming tables & home theater. Pool house (w/.5 bath), hot tub & screened in porch unite the outdoor living area. East wing can function as a separate living space, second primary bedroom, office, or home gym. Primary Bedroom was remodeled approx. '12 and full bathroom was added, with 2 separate walk-in closets. Private deck for the best river views. This is a home that dreams are made of - a property of commanding beauty with exceptional luxury.