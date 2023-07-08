If you are looking for a fabulous home in the Pleasant Valley School District, this is the one for you! This grand 5 bedroom, 4 bath home beams with perfection. Everything you are looking for from the large 3 car heated garage to the open floor plan with 18ft great room, Pella windows, and fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms up, a master on the main with tray ceilings, mood lighting and a huge closet. The master bath comes with a garden tub and walk-in tiled shower. The basement has the 5th bedroom, bath, rec room and bar. Bonus !!!Beautiful patio over looking large lot with fenced yard. Dual A/C and furnaces with whole house humidifier (all zone controlled). All measurements approx. Buyer/buyer agent to verify. Prewired for a hot tub/pool, two breaker boxes. *Earnest money to be made payable to Realty One Group Opening Doors. Please use showing time for all appointments including appraisals and inspections. The house is adjacent to a pond, so nobody lives to the right of this home. Large (3) car garage that is heated. Enjoy the first floor den or office with hardwood floors and (2) glass doors. Enjoy the low Riverdale taxes. A ton of home for the money. Put it on your list to show.