This fabulous ranch home is on a private wooded lot. Fantastic floor plan with over 3200 sq/ft finished. I liked this floor plan so much I built one for myself. Large master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in tile shower and master closet open can have door to the main level laundry. Stunning kitchen features Amish cabinets, solid surface countertop, snack bar and hidden pantry. Great room boasts 11ft box beam ceiling, fireplace and engineered wood floors. 2 other bedrooms are on opposite side of house. Every bath & laundry feature tiled floors. 3 car garage is wired for heat. Over 1000 sq ft finished lower level (2) Big bedrooms each with walk-in closets and another full bath. Definitely a MUST see!! Seller is a licensed Real Estate Agent. *Pictures are of a finished home at 231 Ann until it is completed.* This lot is very private & a lot of woods. You will love it.