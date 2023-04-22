Exciting 2 story plan. This plan has 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Home has a first floor office that could be used as a 6th bedroom with a full bath just steps away. Gorgeous Master Bedroom Suite with a large bath room with walk in shower and soaking tub. The closet is so big you could get lost in it. Upstairs has an additional 3 bedrooms. 2 bedrooms have walk in closets. Main floor has a delightful kitchen with a big island and pantry. Living Room is huge with a fireplace and box beamed ceiling. Informal Dining with sliders out to a deck with a lot of privacy. Enjoy your wooded lot and views of the passing deer and turkeys. 3 car garage with a depth of 26 feet. Plenty of room for storage and bikes. Downstairs has an 18x36 Rec Room with bar. Also has another bedroom and bath. Has day light windows and a lot of storage. Let Ingleby Construction create your dream home in this Amazing New Community with lower taxes and still Pleasant Valley Schools. Seller is a Realtor licensed in Iowa and Illinois.