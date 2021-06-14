5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $39,900

5 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story home in Rock Island ready to be remodeled. Close to Augustana College. Detached 2 car garage has been remodeled. Lots of space and potential!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
5 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story home in Rock Island ready to be remodeled. Close to Augustana College. Detached 2 car garage has been remodeled. Lots of space and potential!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Moline woman was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly hitting and throwing a 1-year-old child, causing a skull fracture and brain bleeds, …
A man died Tuesday after he got stuck in a manure tank on Sievers Family Farm in Stockton, Iowa.
Two Davenport men were arrested early Tuesday morning for stealing catalytic converters off of cars in a parking lot on Brady Street.
Davenport North student graduated with a high diploma and two college associate degrees.
Grace Lynn Keller, 22, of Island Lake, Illinois, was crowned Miss Iowa 2021 Saturday night to wrap up the competition held this weekend at the…
Davenport police investigating death of woman
In justifying salary increases for school district executives in Davenport last month, the president of the school board said the new pay structure would bring the district in line with others in Iowa.
Adam Marietta remembers his brother, Alex Marietta, and the memories they have together, after Alex was hit and killed while on his bike.
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Thursday that 19 refugee children were flown to Des Moines and transported to sponsor familie…
A Davenport man was arrested Monday for shooting at a car in the parking lot of Rookie's Sports Bar and Grill on May 23.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.