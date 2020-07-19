5 ideas for backyard shade

Relaxing outdoors while surrounded by plants is a great stress reducer. But as temperatures rise, being outside becomes less comfortable. However, you can prolong your time outside by creating some shade in your yard.

"Shaded areas let you stay outside longer without getting exhausted from the sun," Nancy Kreith, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. "Try incorporating some of these landscape design elements to make the most of your yard this summer."

1. Plant a shade tree: Putting a tree on the south or west side of your yard can block the intense afternoon summer sun. It will take time for the tree to mature and provide ample shade, but this is an inexpensive, long-term option. When planting trees, be sure to follow appropriate planting and post-care techniques. Water your tree well the first three years after its planted.

2. Put up a canopy tent: Turn patios and seating areas into shady sanctuaries with a canopy tent. Canopy tents come in a variety of sizes and styles and can be easily stored over the winter.