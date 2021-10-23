5. Kaiserslautern Square finished, landscaped

Kaiserslautern Square, on E. 3rd Street near Duck City Bistro and Adler Theater and named to honor Davenport's "sister city" in Germany is newly remodeled.
The remodel cost $770,450 and redid the square to be more accessible for people with disabilities, included new pavers, different elevations for seating and events, lit up walls, and a water feature that finely mists water to create a fog-like effect.
Sarah Watson
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter
Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
