5. Mi Frass Organics

April marked one year since a Moline couple started selling CBD products online. In January, Keillyn and Keenan Rogers opened a physical storefront in Moline to sell their homemade CBD products.

CBD is derived from the hemp plant, a cousin to marijuana without as much THC, the psychoactive ingredient that makes marijuana users "high". Products made with CBD are promoted as organic treatments to skin conditions and anxiety.

The couple infuses bath bombs, chap sticks, snacks, soaps, lotions, and even slushies with CBD. They make and package CBD-infused cereal, chips, and candies, too, Keillyn Rogers said.

"We wanted to specialize in CBD. So every product here besides our clothes with our name on it or the masks, everything else is CBD infused," Keenan Rogers added.

One day they hope to apply for and open a marijuana dispensary as the state of Illinois has made efforts to increase Black and Latino ownership of dispensaries.

"This is a start for us," Keenan Rogers said.

To the couple's knowledge, they are the first Black owners of a dispensary in the Quad-Cities.

