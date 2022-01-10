5. Nerdspeak Brewery opens taproom

Speaking of breweries, Nerdspeak Brewery in the Pleasant Valley area opened its first in-person space in late 2021.
At 7563 State St., Bettendorf, the brewery is a retro, industrial, cyber punk theme, outfitted with graphics from movies, TV shows, and musicians, especially Star Wars said co-owner Stacey Ickes.
Beer names nod to sci-fi, fantasy, and movie lore: The It’s A Trap, a Belgian Tripel, is named after the phrase said by Admiral Ackbar in the Star Wars film Return of the Jedi. Or Back off Man, I’m A Scientist!, a Belgian IPA, the namesake of which is a line from Bill Murray’s character Dr. Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters. Art for the brews and for the establishment is done by two local artists,
The brewery also hosts bring your own board game night on Sundays, as well as Bingo and geek trivia, she said.
Ickes said her husband, Aaron had been a home brewer for about 15 years prior to opening Nerdspeak. She said Aaron came up with the different beers and their names, and she brought front-house managerial experience to the business.
"He went from a five gallon homemade home brew system to a 15 barrel," she said.
Nerdspeak Brewery eventually hopes to open a patio and expand it's capacity, Stacey said. But because the area the business is in is zoned for industrial right now, Nerdspeak must limit its capacity to half, or 49 people, and delay opening patio seating. She said they and the landlord are going through the process now to ask the city for a rezoning.
The Ickes were born and raised in the Quad-Cities and now live in East Moline.
Stacey said she was surprised in the process of opening a commercial brewery of how supportive and collaborative the brewing community is with other businesses.
"I've met a lot of the owners, the brewers, some of the bartenders, they're all so giving with their information and you know, 'Back when we opened we only had one beer,' or 'yeah, come down here and let's give you a tour and let's you know, compare notes,'" Stacey said.