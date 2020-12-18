5:05 p.m. SIOUX CITY — Ruth Lebowich and her crew of volunteers feed a dinner of turkey, egg salad and chicken noodle soup to more than 100 people at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.
“We even serve a cookie in a bag for dessert,” Lebowich says.
5:15 p.m., DES MOINES — With one Devine Dancers tumbling class ending and another preparing to start at the squat building on Ingersoll Avenue, receptionist Jill Loy takes dancers’ temperatures and extends squirts of sanitizer. The corners of her eyes crinkle above her mask as she offers warm greetings.
During evening classes, Loy bounces around the studio, taking tuition checks, grabbing new jazz shoes from the back and helping kids find a T-shirt in the perfect size — a bigger size is normally better, she says.
“The kids here, they want to be here,” Loy says. “They work hard at the hand sanitizing and the temperatures and the Zoom, and they really work. They practice at home.”
As class ends in the studio, students work on handstands. Facing the mirror wall, tumblers stand on tape markers spaced to ensure proper distance from one another.
Studio owner Kelli Devine-Woods walks among the mats, verbally offering corrections and suggestions. Another casualty of the virus is her ability to touch dancers.
Lately "we’ve had to be on our own, very individual. Everything is alone or just separated,” Devine-Woods says. “That’s been a big change, but it works.
“We roll with the punches. You know, the show must go on.”
5:29 p.m. — The Associated Press, citing an anonymous source, publishes the headline “President-elect Joe Biden plans to tap former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to reprise role as agriculture secretary.”
5:30 p.m., SIOUX CITY — Coming off a state championship, Sioux City's Bishop Heelan Catholic School girls' basketball team would normally draw big crowds at its home gym. But Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 limits spectators for high school contests to just two per athlete.
The roar of fans’ cheering and applause usually fills the fieldhouse, but most of the noise tonight comes from the court — the dribbles, player talk, shouting coaches.
Even the cheerleaders' pep is muffled by masks.
5:47 p.m., DAVENPORT — The owners of Miracle at the Freight House, a holiday pop-up bar, are already dreaming of Christmas 2021.
Tonight, two of the three Miracle partners are the only people in the Christmas-themed pub. The concept is a first in Iowa, and debuting during COVID was risky, they acknowledge.
“We’re still glad we did it, because we’ve learned a lot,” says Lars Rehnberg. “We’ll do more decorations next year. We didn’t want to overdo it this year because we have to clean everything in here.”
During the weekday down times, the partners tinker with new drinks, and visions of a crowded bar every night next year dance in their heads.
“We’ve been adding Quad-City-exclusive drinks to the menu,” Rehnberg says. “We came up with the Mrs. Claus shot, which is a chocolate-covered cherry with four liqueurs.
“It’s sold out every night.”
