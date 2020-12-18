5:05 p.m. SIOUX CITY — Ruth Lebowich and her crew of volunteers feed a dinner of turkey, egg salad and chicken noodle soup to more than 100 people at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

“We even serve a cookie in a bag for dessert,” Lebowich says.

5:15 p.m., DES MOINES — With one Devine Dancers tumbling class ending and another preparing to start at the squat building on Ingersoll Avenue, receptionist Jill Loy takes dancers’ temperatures and extends squirts of sanitizer. The corners of her eyes crinkle above her mask as she offers warm greetings.

During evening classes, Loy bounces around the studio, taking tuition checks, grabbing new jazz shoes from the back and helping kids find a T-shirt in the perfect size — a bigger size is normally better, she says.

“The kids here, they want to be here,” Loy says. “They work hard at the hand sanitizing and the temperatures and the Zoom, and they really work. They practice at home.”

As class ends in the studio, students work on handstands. Facing the mirror wall, tumblers stand on tape markers spaced to ensure proper distance from one another.