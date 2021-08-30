5. Palmer College of Chiropractic new student housing

A new student housing project at Palmer College of Chiropractic is going up on Perry Street. The 115-unit building is set to be completed in June 2022 in a vacant area between East 11th Street and East 10th Street and Perry Street and Pershing Avenue. The student housing is expected to accommodate up to 139 students, said Jillian Mcleary, senior director of communications. Construction began earlier this summer, according to the college’s website. The building permit projected $18.8 million for the project.
This is part of a $50 million, 10-year plan to make the college more attractive to students. A 22,000 square-foot student learning space opened earlier this year with 75 enclosed study spaces and a coffee shop. Coming up, an outdoor terrace, designed as a study space, is expected to open later this fall. Other projects include an experiential learning center with five technique labs and two anatomy labs, and an outdoor recreation and athletic field adjacent to the student housing buildings.