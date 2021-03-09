5 plants can make your dog sick

Many people became first-time plant owners during the pandemic, but some plants can make your pet sick.
According to this report, over 67 million households in the US have a pet, and many plants are unhealthy or downright poisonous for your pooch.
One gardening expert gave us a list of common household plants that are toxic to your pet:
1. Aloe Vera: While it is perfectly safe for humans to consume aloe pulp, it is absolutely not appropriate for a dog’s system. Saponins in aloe leaves can bring on vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, tremors, and general central nervous system depression.
2. Amaryllis and daffodils: Some very common ornamentals that might be planted around your house en masse. Amaryllis bulbs, which contain the alkaloid lycorine, are often potted and brought inside for holiday decor. Daffodils bloom in mid spring. These flowers, if ingested, can cause intestinal spasms, low blood pressure, salivation, tremors, vomiting, diarrhea, and even cardiac arrhythmia.
3. Baby’s Breath: The bouquet filler in every last minute grocery store bunch of “I’m Sorry”, Mother’s Day, Birthday and anniversary roses will cause vomiting and diarrhea.
4. Begonia: This very common home and garden plant contains needle-shaped crystals of calcium oxalate called “raphides“ that can cause severe inflammation and irritation to any tissues. They are found throughout the plant, but are concentrated in the stems and tubers. They can cause vomiting and excessive salivating as the body tries to purge or dilute the irritant. These symptoms should be reported to a vet immediately!
5. Sago palm: A common houseplant that is adored for its tropical aesthetic can cause liver failure and death in severe cases when ingested by pets. All parts are extremely toxic.
"If your dog has a history of munching things they shouldn’t and is acting strange or confused, panting heavily or wheezing, experiences sudden vomiting or diarrhea, call a vet or animal poison control center immediately," said Jo Cosgrove, horticulturist at Native by Nature Design and expert at Trees.com.