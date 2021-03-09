5 plants can make your dog sick

Many people became first-time plant owners during the pandemic, but some plants can make your pet sick.

According to this report, over 67 million households in the US have a pet, and many plants are unhealthy or downright poisonous for your pooch.

One gardening expert gave us a list of common household plants that are toxic to your pet:

1. Aloe Vera: While it is perfectly safe for humans to consume aloe pulp, it is absolutely not appropriate for a dog’s system. Saponins in aloe leaves can bring on vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, tremors, and general central nervous system depression.

2. Amaryllis and daffodils: Some very common ornamentals that might be planted around your house en masse. Amaryllis bulbs, which contain the alkaloid lycorine, are often potted and brought inside for holiday decor. Daffodils bloom in mid spring. These flowers, if ingested, can cause intestinal spasms, low blood pressure, salivation, tremors, vomiting, diarrhea, and even cardiac arrhythmia.

3. Baby’s Breath: The bouquet filler in every last minute grocery store bunch of “I’m Sorry”, Mother’s Day, Birthday and anniversary roses will cause vomiting and diarrhea.